PS4: for Sony it is still the 'Best Place to Play' in the new spot with Ghost of Tsushima

While the production of PS4 continues pending PS5, Sony launches a new promotional campaign dedicated to PlayStation 4 with which it shines its media spotlight on the video games available and on those that will shortly arrive on the Black Monolith.

The initiative launched by the Japanese videogame giant is part of the PS4 commercial series The Best Place to Play which describe the console as, in fact, "the best place to play" thanks to the large catalog of cross-platform titles and exclusive projects.

Among the video games selected by Sony to further strengthen its bond with the PlayStation 4 community, we find the Sucker Punch's blockbuster first party Ghost of Tsushima, the new chapter of the basketball simulation by 2K Games NBA 2K21, the superhero adventure of Crystal Dynamics and Square Enix Marvel's Avengers and Chapter 2 of Fortnite, the Epic Games battle royale that needs no introduction.

While we're at it, we remind you that on the pages of Everyeye.it our Giuseppe Arace has ideally retraced the playful offer of the eighth generation of Sony consoles to shed light on the most beautiful exclusive of PS4 by tracing a road studded with masterpieces such as The Last of Us Part 2, bloodborne, God of War or Marvel's Spider-Man.