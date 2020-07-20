PS4 firmware 8.00: invitations to the Beta of the new system software start

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

On the main forums and social networks, users who claim to have received an invitation from Sony to download the Beta version of the PS4 firmware 8.00 are multiplying.

As reported by the editorial staff of MP1ST, the emails sent by Sony Interactive Entertainment report the sending of codes to access the beta testing version of the next PlayStation 4 system software.

In addition to the proverbial work of removing the bugs reported by the Black Monolith community, the changelog that accompanies this new firmware describes theintroduction of several changes to the features that characterize the PS4 system software. These include, for example, changes to the system management of messages and parties, the addition of new options for parental control and the possibility to silence all microphones through the quick menu which can be called up from the central button of the DualShock 4.

At the bottom of the news you will find the link to the MP1ST portal with the complete list of interventions, changes and optimizations present in the PlayStation 4 firmware 8.00 beta, the "final" version of which should be available to all users of the Sony console within the next few weeks. Did you know that a PS4 is produced every 30 seconds at the Japanese hyper-technological plant in Kisarazu?