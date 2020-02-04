PS4 exceeds 108.9 million units sold

Share it:

This will be the last year in which PS4 Be the main protagonist of the Sony catalog, giving way to the new PS5 that will be put on sale during Christmas and should be seen in public sooner rather than later.

In the presentation of results of the third fiscal quarter of Sony in the 2019/2020 season it has been revealed that PlayStation 4 has sold 108.9 million units. Being actually distributed units, whose only difference with the units sold is that the first ones are sold by Sony to stores around the world and the second ones sold by those stores to the players.

In this last quarter, 6.1 million consoles have been sold worldwide, a decrease in sales compared to the same quarter in the previous year, when 8.1 million units were placed on the market.

At the end of this fiscal year Sony expects to have sold 13.5 million consoles. Perhaps these new buyers are encouraged to get a PS4 to enjoy some of the company's latest cartridges. As far as we know, we still need Ghost of Tsushima and The Last of Us – Part 2 to close the catalog of Sony exclusives for the current generation.

Other shared figures reveal that there are 38.8 million users with an account subscribed to PlayStation Plus, that 81.1 million games were sold (49% in digital format) and that in total the figure of 1,181 million has been exceeded Games have been sold since the console is on the market.

The figures are expected when a generational change is coming and almost all of the fish is sold. Now we have to look at the future and the possible news and surprises that PS5 and Xbox Series X can bring us.