PS4 Discounts: last hours to take advantage of the Offer of the Week on the PlayStation Store

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Looking forward to the new one Offer of the Week on the PlayStation Store, these are the last few hours to buy at a discounted price the game protagonist of the current promotion, there is time until 12:59 on January 30th.

The offer of the week currently concerns Need for Speed ​​Heat, proposed with one 43% discount compared to the list price and now on sale at 39.89 euros instead of 69.99 euros.

This is the official synopsis of the Electronic Arts game: "Run by day and risk everything at night in Need for Speed ​​Heat, an exciting race experience that pits you against corrupt police forces as you struggle to enter the street racing elite."

The indicated price refers to the standard version without additional content, the Digital Deluxe Edition costs 79.99 euros instead€ 71.99 for PlayStation Plus subscribers. In addition to the full game, this edition also includes the following bonus content: Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution X KS Edition starter car, PS4 exclusive wrap, BMW i8 Coupe KS Edition, Mercedes C63 AMG Coupe KS Edition, Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport KS Edition, 4 character outfits, Reputation Boost and Bank Boost.