PS4 discounts and offers, all new GameStop promotions for August

New summer offers from GameStop, the chain has just launched the August 2020 flyer with a night of exclusive promotions for the purchase of PlayStation 4 and PS4 PRO, valid until August 26, online and in stores.

PS4 PRO + Game

Buy PS4 Pro (various configurations) for € 399.98 and you will receive it included in the price one PlayStation Hits game of your choice from a selection of titles that includes among others Gran Turismo Sport, God of War, Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition, Uncharted 4 End of a Thief and many others.

PS4 PlayStation Hits Bundle + Game

PS4 Slim 1TB + 3 PlayStation Hits games (The Last of Us Remastered, God of War and Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition) for 359.98 €, included in the price a fourth PS Hits game of your choice from a selection.

PS4 Slim 500 GB + Game

PlayStation 4 Slim 500GB (various configurations available) at 299.98 €, with the purchase you will receive included in the price a PlayStation Hits game chosen from the titles in the catalog.

Promotions valid while stocks last, offers not combinable with others in progress e reserved for GSZ + owners. The promotions indicated are subject to the availability of products online and in individual stores. We remind you that from GameStop you can save even more by bringing back your used games, consoles and accessories.