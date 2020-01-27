PS4 discounts and new video game offers from the Expert flyer for February

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Expert presents the new valid "Maxi Discounts and Mini Rate" flyer from 27 January to 9 February 2020. Among the many offers we also find consoles and accessories, let's discover together all the promotions active in chain stores throughout Italy.

Let's start with PlayStation 4 Slim 1 TB with three games (Horizon Zero Dawn, Uncharted 4 A Thief's End and The Last Of Us Remastered) a 299.99 euros, also payable in 30 installments of 9.96 euros per month. All DualShock 4 controllers are discounted at 49.99 euros (including the bundle von Fortnite voucher worth 18 euros), discounts also on Nacon gaming chairs and headphones. Finally, we point out the Thrustmaster T80 steering wheel sold in conjunction with Gran Turismo Sport at 99.95 euros with a 20% discount on the list price.

For the complete list of offers we invite you to visit the Expert shop closest to you, the promotions vary according to the point of sale and the group to which it belongs, also in the store you can also discover any offers not mentioned in the flyer.

Have you found other interesting promotions from Expert? Report them in the space below for comments, we will update the news as soon as possible with the new offers you have indicated.