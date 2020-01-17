PS4 discounted by Comet in the new January flyer

Share it:

Comet today launches the "Saldi Lo Spettacolo Continua" flyer with new discounts online and in all points of sale of the group from 16 January to 5 February. Among the many promotional products, we also highlight the offer on PlayStation 4 Slim.

Comet proposes PS4 Slim 500 GB with two DualShock 4 and Fortnite Vouchers (value 31 euros) at the price of 249 euros instead of 329 euros, with a discount of 80 euros on the list price. In addition, the chain offers a 20% discount on all PC and console accessories including headphones, steering wheels, pedals, gaming chairs, keyboards, mice, controllers and many others, depending on the availability of individual stores.

These are currently the only active gaming offers, online you will find the Comet discount flyer of January 2020 with all the promotions on 4K TVs, smartphones, tablets, small and large appliances and other consumer electronics products. The stores of the Comet chain are mainly concentrated in the center and north, on the official website you will find the practical "Store Locator" to find the nearest store, as usual we advise you to check in the shop the availability of individual products and offers.