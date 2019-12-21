PS4 at 149 euros from GameStop this weekend: discounts also on Xbox One X and One S for Christmas

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

On the occasion of the Christmas season GameStop has launched numerous promotions on consoles, video games, accessories and merchandising. In addition to the Advent Calendar 2019 and all the other ongoing discounts, the well-known retailer is preparing to launch a series of limited offers really inviting.

To begin with, the PlayStation 4 500 GB currently offered at 179.99 euros in the store (bundle with Fortnite Neo Versa package), on the weekend of 21 and 22 December it will be further discounted at 149.98 euros, also in this case exclusively in chain stores.

The limited-time discounts don't stop there, and they also affect Microsoft home consoles. The current bundles Xbox One S 1TB at € 169.98 (with a game of your choice between Fortnite, Gears of War 4, Battlefield 5, Forza Horizon 4, Forza Horizon 3, PUBG, Anthem, Minecraft, Sea of ​​Thieves and Halo Wars 2) they will pass to € 159.98 from December 21st to December 26th. The current Xbox One S 1 TB bundles from 199.98 euros (with a product of your choice between Gears 5, second controller, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, The Division 2, Forza Horizon 4 LEGO Speed ​​Champions and in Fortnite Battle Royale Limited edition ) will instead be discounted at 189.98 euros from 21 December to 3 January.

Finally, we report that Xbox One X, currently available at 319.98 euros (with a game of your choice between Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Battlefield 5, The Division 2, Metro Trilogy, Shadow of the Tomb Raider, Gears 5, PUBG and in the Hyperspace and Fallout 76 Robot editions White), will instead be discounted to 299.98 euros in the period between 21 December and 3 January.