PS4 and PlayStation 4 Pro: bundle discounts with The Last of Us 2 from GameStop

You have had a crazy desire to play The Last of Us Part 2 after seeing the incredible reviews, but don't have a PlayStation 4? No problem. To greet the arrival of the new masterpiece by Naughty Dog, GameStop has launched a series of offers on PS4 and PlayStation 4 Pro bundles. Let's find them out together.

To begin with, you can buy PS4 500 GB with Fortnite's Neo Versa package and a game of your choice between The Last of Us Part II, Nioh 2, Death Stranding and Days Gone for € 299.98. The analogous configuration, with PS4 Pro 1TB instead of the base console, it is instead offered at € 399.98. Also available for purchase PS4 1TB with three PlayStation Hits games (Horizon Zero Dawn, God of War and The Last of Us Remastered) together with a game of your choice between The Last of Us Part II, Nioh 2, Death Stranding and Days Gone for 359.98 euros.

We take this opportunity to remind you that some of the offers on PS4 of early June are still available, namely PS4 from 500 GB at 299.98 euros together with Marvel's Spider-Man and Detroit: Become Human, and the PS4 Pro 1TB Limited Edition of Death Stranding with a copy of the game by Hideo Kojima and Anthem.

All the above promotions they expire on June 28th. For more information you can go to your favorite store or on the official GameStop website.