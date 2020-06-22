PS4 500 GB with The Last of Us Part 2 at a special price for a few days

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

On the occasion of the launch of The Last of Us Part 2, Sony has well thought of launching a new promotion on the 500 GB PlayStation 4 Slim.

The Japanese company proposes 500 GB PlayStation 4 Slim with a copy of The Last of Us Part 2 in standard edition at the total price starting from € 299.99, with a 20% discount on the normal price of 374.98 euros. You can take advantage of this promotion at participating retailers, namely Mediaworld, Euronics, Gamelife, Amazon.it, Unieuro and GameStopZing. Sony specifies that this is a recommended retail price until June 28 and while stocks last at the above mentioned dealers.

As you can read for yourself in the review of The Last of Us Part 2, Ellie's new journey is simply monumental. The swan song of an entire generation and an experience that any gamer should live. The boys of Naughty Dog managed to amaze us also on the graphic side, as evidenced by the technical analysis of The Last of Us Part 2 edited by the experts of Digital Foundry.

We take this opportunity to report that other promotions on the PlayStation 4 and PS4 Pro bundles are also active from GameStop.