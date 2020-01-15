PS Store reveals the most downloaded PS4 games in 2019

Share it:

When we are already in the second week of 2020 it is still time to collect data from last 2019, and now it's time to take a look at the most downloaded games of PS Store in North America during the past 12 months. After a stage of futuristic atmosphere and in which the franchise could not repeat its era of bonanza, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Lead this illustrious list.

The ten most downloaded from PS Store

There are not many surprises on the list, and after the aforementioned Call of Duty: Modern Warfare we find on the podium a more than usual game, essential for this type of rankings as it is Minecraft. Complete the Top 3 NBA 2K19, which despite the criticism makes clear the taste for virtual basketball of the American public.

In position number 4 another omnipresent as is GTA V, record collector everywhere and the most profitable leisure product in history, which is followed by more basketball, since only four months in the market have earned him NBA 2K20 to occupy fifth place. Then the reborn Rainbow Six Siege, already referring to esports, and Madden NFL 20, one of the most prestigious sports games and always sold to espuertas in the United States. The list is completed by another who has redeemed himself, Star Wars: Battlefront 2, The Division 2 and the only PlayStation 4 exclusive on the list, Days Gone. In short, this is the list:

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Minecraft NBA 2K19 GTA V NBA 2K20 Rainbow Six Siege Madden NFL 20 Star Wars: Battlefront 2 The Division 2 Days Gone

On the other hand, they have also published the ten most downloaded games for PlayStation VR, a technology of increasing popularity, and that will be even more during the next generation:

Beat Know Superhot VR The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR Five Nights at Freddy's VR: Help Wanted Job Simuator Creed: Rise to Glory Borderlands 2 VR Zero Hour Firewall Blood & truth PlayStation VR Worlds

Source: PlayStation Blog