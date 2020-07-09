PS Plus turns 10: Sony celebrates by giving subscriptions with a minigame

Share it:

After taking care to update the Instant Game Collection to make PS4 games available for free in July, the heads of Sony's gaming division launch a special promotion that involves all PS Plus subscribers to celebrate the ten years of the service.

The promotional initiative launched by the Japanese technological giant is accompanied by the opening of the PlayStation Plus Anniversary site and the invitation, extended to all subscribers to the service, to try their hand at a browser game with many gifts to be won.

The game in question consists of carefully observing a "loading bar" and clicking on a button at the right time to turn off ten virtual candles in the hope, in doing so, of acquiring as many points as possible. Once this mini-game has ended, the user is immediately notified of thetest result.

By doing so, each player can try to get one "Instant Win" represented by gift packages with PS Plus subscriptions annual, quarterly and monthly. The Sony promotion reserved for PS Plus members also includes a final draw with 10 PlayStation Plus subscriptions for one year. At the bottom of the news you will find the link to the PS Plus Anniversary website, with all the information on how to participate in this initiative.