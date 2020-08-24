PS Plus September 2020: Announcement of free PS4 games coming this week

Share it:

It shouldn’t be long before the announcement of the new free PS4 games in September for PlayStation Plus subscribers. Following the usual schedule, the official announcement from Sony it should happen this week, but when exactly?

In recent months, Sony has changed the cards several times anticipating the reveal of the free PlayStation Plus games than the usual date, which is the last Wednesday of the month. We do not know at the moment if there are any changes to the roadmap or not, following the usual calendar the announcement is therefore scheduled for Wednesday 26 August at 5.30 pm, Italian time. It is also true, however, that we are experiencing a rather eventful period on the side of communication by all the major international publishers, so last-minute surprises are always possible.

What will be the new free PS4 games in September for PS Plus subscribers? It’s hard to say for sure, as always, speculations and rumors speak of a first party game like Uncharted The Lost Legacy, God of War or Horizon Zero Dawn (recently released on PC) accompanied perhaps by a racing game like The Crew 2 or Burnout Paradise Remastered. However, these are only simple hypotheses and therefore to be taken with due precautions. Let us know in the comments space which game you would like to see in the September 2020 Instant Game Collection lineup.