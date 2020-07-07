PS Plus: last hours to redeem the free PS4 games of June 2020

Share it:

Through the official social profiles of PlayStation, Sony invites all PS Plus subscribers to redeem the PS4 games for free in June 2020 before replacing them with the titles of the Instant Game Collection in July.

The Japanese gaming giant's reminder reminds subscribers to the service that there are only a few hours left before the offer ends free PS Plus games in June. The two titles that characterized the Instant Game Collection throughout the month of June were Call of Duty WWII and Star Wars Battlefront 2.

Developed by Sledgehammer Games, Call of Duty WWII It is the fourteenth chapter of the iconic FPS series of Activision, in November 2017, brought fans to dive back into livid atmospheres of the battles of World War II after COD World at War of 2008.

With Star Wars Battlefront 2instead, EA DICE has given Star Wars enthusiasts the ideal way to explore Far distant galaxy by George Lucas in a rich series of multiplayer challenges, both cooperative and competitive. Despite a false start, the project has been able to overcome the contradictions (and controversial microtransactions) of the launch version through a generous injection of content, strictly free, which have raised its playful offer to make it one of the most popular shooters of this generation.

To those who follow us, we finally remember that in the list of free PS Plus games of July 2020 will fall three titles according to the celebrations for the ten years of PlayStation Plusthat is NBA 2K20, Rise of the Tomb Raider 20 Year Celebration and Heather.