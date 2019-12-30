PS Plus January 2020: we continue to wait for the announcement on the new free PS4 games

Share it:

Christmas is past and we are getting closer and closer to the end of 2019, but today Sony has not yet revealed the new PS4 free games of January for the PlayStation Plus subscribers, not a little news if we think that the official announcement he is a few days late on the roadmap.

As known, the announcement of the free games PS Plus is scheduled for the last Wednesday of the month, in this case on December 25th, as expected, however, Sony has not communicated anything during the Christmas day. Many expected the announcement on December 26 or 27 But this did not happen… when will the new PS4 games be announced for PlayStation Plus subscribers?

According to some theories the right day could be Wednesday 1st January, with availability scheduled for the first Tuesday of the month, or January 7th. But will it really be so? At the time of writing there are no clues and the PlayStation social channels have been stopped for a few days for the Christmas holidays. Difficult (but not impossible) to expect communications for Monday 30 and Tuesday 31 December, one thing is certain, we will certainly know more by this week.

When do you think the new PS Plus games will be announced? Let us know in the space below dedicated to comments.