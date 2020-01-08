PS Plus January 2020: free PS4 games are available from today, download link

Share it:

As scheduled, the two new free PS4 games of January are available today for subscribers to the PlayStation Plus service. Members can download for free Goat Simulator is Uncharted The Nathan Drake Collection for PlayStation 4.

Goat Simulator

Goat Simulator is the latest in a goat simulation technology, bringing you the next-gen simulation of a goat. You no longer have to fantasize about being a goat, your dreams have come true!

Uncharted The Nathan Drake Collection

Experience one of the most admired game series of all time and follow Nathan Drake's journey fraught with dangers across the world, from his humble origins to extraordinary discoveries. Meet an unforgettable cast as Drake puts his life and friendship at risk in a head-to-head race against ruthless enemies to discover unimaginable treasures. Uncharted The Nathan Drake Collection only includes single-player campaigns for Uncharted Drake's Fortune, Uncharted 2 The Den of Thieves and Uncharted 3 Drake's Deception.

The two games will be available late today, indicatively between 12:00 and 13:00 Italian time, at the moment the product pages show the full prices without the possibility of free download for PlayStation Plus subscribers.