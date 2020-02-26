Entertainment

PS Plus games announced March 2020

February 26, 2020
Lisa Durant
Yesterday we met the Games With Gold that Xbox One users will receive this March. And as usual, the announcement of the games PS Plus Sony has not been waiting.

On this occasion, with two great titles that will arrive this March. On the one hand, with the remake of Shadow of the Colossus; on the other with Sonic of great protagonist.

In addition, as usual, players will also receive as a bonus a PS Talents title for PS4. In this case, HOLFRAINE. Unfortunately, this month we will not have a free PS VR game, so we will have to wait until April to see if Sony continues to offer free games to virtual reality users. Then we leave you with the complete list of games.

  • Shadow of the Colossus
  • SONIC FORCES
  • HOLFRAINE (PS Talents)

As for the games, there is no doubt that the big star of the month is Shadow of the Colossus. A remake with much improved graphics compared to the PS2 classic. In addition, it also comes with better performance and updated optional controls. The game, like the original, invites us to follow the trail of 16 creatures
Colossal in a vast landscape. When do we find them? Touch face them, one by one.

For its part, SONIC FORCES is an action, adventure and platform game in which Dr. Eggman has conquered much of the world with the help of the mysterious Infinite. Thus, the iconic Sonic, with its characteristic agility, will recruit an army to rescue the world from the clutches of chaos and destruction. In addition, we can create our own character to play in any of its 3 different game modes.

Finally, HOLFRAINE is a title developed by
the Murcia Fluxart Studios, and it is an online multiplayer video game of the hero shooter genre that bets on the creation of an all-in-one game mode.

In this way, players will compete in a dynamic multiplayer experience in 3vs3 teams, entering a futuristic world where the energetic decline forces the protagonists, six fearsome mercenaries, to seek resources in other worlds.

