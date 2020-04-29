PS Plus games announced for May 2020

Share it:

We are close to leaving the month of April. And that means that it is time to know the games that will come to PS4 from the hand of the subscription PS Plus. Sony has announced the titles of the service for this May 2020 and, although they are very different from the usual, they could be a pleasant surprise for lovers of games with a style more typical of PC.

We are talking about Farming Simulator 19 and Cities: Skylines – PlayStation 4 Edition. Simulation, management and strategy to power. In addition, as an extra we will also receive a PS Talents game. This time, it's the turn of Treasure Rangers.

Unfortunately, this time there will be no game for PS VR. Although it will be possible to enjoy some events that Sony will make available to subscribers. For example, from an NBA 2k20 tournament called Endesa NBA 2K20 Challenge, and which will take place on May 13, 14 and 15. If you win, you can get an NBA Store purchase PSN + Voucher card. Then we leave you with the list of the three games.

Farming Simulator 19

Cities: Skylines – PlayStation 4 Edition

Treasure Rangers (PS Talents)

Talking about the games in question, Farming Simulator 19 offers us the definitive agricultural simulation. In this title, the player can become a true farmer and thrive his farm in gigantic American and European territories full of farming activities, products to harvest and animals to care for. With more than 300 vehicles!

For its part, Cities: Skylines – PS4 Edition offers us the best urban simulation. In this title, the player will be able to build the city of his dreams as mayor of it. And for this, it will have to decide aspects such as the desasapland of road networks, the construction of green areas and local traffic management, among other things.

Finally, Treasure Rangers is a title that fuses platforms and exploration, in which the player will have to combine the unique abilities of each of the four characters to solve problems throughout the story. It is an inclusive title, which aims to normalize the reality experienced by people with autism and demonstrate that video games are a very powerful tool for transmitting values.