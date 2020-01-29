PS Plus games announced February 2020

Share it:

Yesterday we met the Games With Gold this February for Xbox Live Gold users. And how could it be otherwise, Sony has just revealed what will be the titles that will be part of the collection of PS Plus this next month In addition, as you will see below, it is one of those months in which we will receive some more games.

The fault lies with BioShock: The Collection, which, as you know, is a compilation with the remastering of the Irrational Games trilogy. In addition, all games come in their final version, with the DLC and expansions of the story. Then we leave you with the list of all the games, which will be available this February.

BioShock: The Collection

The Sims 4

Firewall: Zero Hour (PS VR)

Aces of the Multiverse (PS Talents)

In effect, The Sims 4 will also be available in its version for PS4. With this installment, players can customize a variety of Sims, build their dream homes without any effort and, of course, explore the amazing and unique neighborhoods. As for Firewall: Zero Hour, we have in front of a frenetic multiplayer shooter exclusive to PS VR and that allows us to make battles between teams of four players.

Finally, we have before Aces of the Multiverse. Or what is the same: an intergalactic football game (from PS Talents) where we will find numerous creatures from multiple parallel realities. On one side are our science fiction characters, who compete in an exciting tournament. To the

on the other side are the players, who, from their own true universe and with the help of their Xplora smartwatch, can unlock new characters, equipment and stadiums.

Remember that, beyond the games, the new PlayStation Plus Rewards are also available. And on this occasion, they arrive with exclusive discounts for their subscribers. In fact, during the month of February subscribers will have a 20% discount at the Blom Brand clothing store, as well as 3 months of free subscription to the Tidal streaming music service.