PS Plus August 2020: announcement of free games this week

Here we are! Or rather, maybe here we are, in fact there shouldn't be much missing for the announcement of the free PS4 games in August for subscribers to the service PlayStation Plus, with Sony's official announcement scheduled for this week.

According to the usual calendar, the reveal is set for Wednesday 29 July at 17:30 (Italian time) it must be said, however, that in May and June Sony overwhelmed the cards on the table by anticipating the communication of a few days than expected, in the second case to make the announcement coincide with the tenth anniversary of PlayStation Plus.

Could he also log in in July? Hard to say, there do not seem to be any immediate events that could upset the usual calendar and therefore realistically we do not expect any changes whatsoever. In our speculations on free PS Plus games for August we mentioned titles like Uncharted The Lost Legacy and Middle-earth Shadow of War, in a few days we will know if we have seen each other long.

Recall that Sony is giving 10 € PSN credit to Plus subscribers as part of the celebrations for the tenth birthday of the service, it is not clear however what the criterion for awarding the bonus is. And did you get it? Let us know in the space below dedicated to comments.