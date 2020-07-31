PS Plus and the 10 euro bonus: the free credit was paid randomly

Share it:

From the pages of the official Twitter channel of Ask PlayStation UK, the curators of the support portal reveals the random nature of the system used by Sony to provide free credit of 10 euros to PS Plus users.

The basis of the promotional initiative that has allowed several users registered on PlayStation Plus to access a 10 euro bonus to spend freely in the PS Store, therefore, there would have been a simple draw among the subscribers to the service.

The curators of Ask PlayStation UK clarify the doubts of the community with this answer given to a PS4 player eager to understand what moves to make to re-enter the offer and receive the coveted prize: "If you are a PS + subscriber and you have not yet received the system message that notifies you of the access to this credit as a gift to spend in the shop, this time unfortunately you have not received it because the bonus has already been sent to randomly chosen subscribers . Good luck for future promotions! ".

Behind the promotion on the 10 euros of free PS Store credit organized by Sony in the list of initiatives launched to celebrate the 10 years of PlayStation Plus, therefore, there would have been no "meritocratic" or "seniority" criterion based, for example, on the frequency of purchases that take place on the PS4 digital store, on the years of subscription accumulated or, why not, on the total number of PS Plus games downloaded and used for free with your account. Before leaving you to the comments, we remind you that the PS 2020 games of August 2020 for PS4 have already been announced.