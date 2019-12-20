PS Blog Game of the Year 2019: Death Stranding wins the GOTY, here are all the winners

Share it:

The curators of the American PlayStation Blog publish the results of the poll announced among members of the PS4 community to organize the Game of the Year 2019, the event that rewards the best video games of the year for the Sony console.

In spite of the fluctuating criticism received from a slice of the sector press (especially the North American one) and of the fierce competition represented by blockbuster as Sekiro Shadows Die Twice, the absolute winner of the PS Blog event is Death Stranding.

Thanks to palm of GOTY and ai six other prizes won in the remaining categories, the sci-fi adventure of Hideo Kojima monopolizes the event of the PlayStation Blog and leaves the crumbs to the main contender Sekiro, who is satisfied with the important awards for the Best Artistic Direction and for the Best Action.

Best Narration – Death Stranding

Best Graphic Department – Death Stranding

Best Artistic Direction – Sekiro

Best Soundtrack – Death Stranding

Best Multiplayer – CoD: Modern Warfare

Best Role Play – Kingdom Hearts 3

Best Action – Sekiro

Best eSports game – Crash Team Racing: Nitro-Refueled

Best GaaS – Final Fantasy 14

Best Indie – A Plague Tale: Innocence

Best Exclusive PlayStation 4 Console – Death Stranding

Best Performance – Norman Reedus

Best Ingame Moment – Meeting with Mr X (RE2 Remake)

Best PS VR Experience – No Man's Sky Beyond

Best PS4 Game of the Year – Death Stranding

2020 Most Expected Game – Cyberpunk 2077

Software House of the Year – Kojima Productions

What do you think of the results of the PS Blog Game of the Year 2019? Let us know with a comment and, if you haven't already done so, participate in the Everyeye Prize survey for the best video game of 2019.