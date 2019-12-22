PS Blog Game of the Decade: Vote for the best PlayStation video game of the past 10 years

Share it:

After awarding Death Stranding with GOTY, the editors of PS Blog USA ask us to retrace the last ten years of PlayStation games on PS3, PS Vita and PS4 to reward the best title of the decade.

The new poll launched by SIE's Social Media Manager, Brett Elston, is aimed at all PlayStation video game enthusiasts and, as happened with previous Sony social initiatives, does not require any registration.

The range of titles to choose from is truly boundless and covers every genre and platform marketed by the Japanese company from 2010 to 2019: scrolling through it we can see the presence of all the main Sony exclusives, as well as the exponents of the most famous multi-platform series and the independent projects that they captured the attentions and hearts of PlayStation players.

Over the past ten years, masterpieces of the caliber of have passed on the white shores of the Black Monolith Uncharted 4 End of a Thief, LittleBigPlanet 2, Grand Theft Auto 5, Inside, bloodborne, BioShock Infinite, God of War, Journey, Portal 2, The Last of Us o Spelunky, but we could really continue for hours citing all the video games that, for one reason or another, deserve to join the Olympus of the best titles of the decade. For those wishing, the last item of the survey is "free theme" and allows you to mention a game not present in the list.

And you, which title more or less known for PlayStation consoles of the last decade are you more related to? Waiting to scroll through the comments to read your answer, we leave you to our special on the best video games of the decade from 2010 to 2019.