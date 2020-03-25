PS 2020 games leaked April 2020

Share it:

The games of PlayStation Plus for the month of April 2020 they could be officially announced at any time (surely tomorrow Wednesday). But this time they have been leaked in advance. And we are not talking about little verified information or the typical pools that appear every month.

Rather, it is a leak that has occurred on one of the official PlayStation channels on YouTube: specifically PS Access.

Although the video can no longer be seen, because the privacy of the video has been updated, the time that it has been publicly available has been sufficient to obtain captures (via @Nibellion). In addition, the web address has also been preserved as evidence.

The fact is that the two games for PS4 this coming April are really powerful. And they will be ideal to continue the confinement to which we are subjected. On the one hand Uncharted 4 will arrive, while on the other you can enjoy Dirt Rally 2.0. Game of which, by the way, a definitive edition was recently announced that will even come in physical format. And it will do it this week: next March 27, 2020 on PS4, Xbox One and PC.

Uncharted 4 and Dirt Rally 2.0 are the free PS + games in Aprilhttps: //t.co/QtT4E34ky5 pic.twitter.com/8VrJrNV3Lj – Nibel (@Nibellion) March 24, 2020

However, as there is no official announcement yet, we cannot know if these two games will be accompanied by any PS VR or PS Talents title. What we can say is that, in previous leaks (which turned out to be true), everything has happened. In other words, in some cases they have been accompanied and in others they have not.

If the news is confirmed, all of Uncharted's numbered installments would have already been offered through PS Plus. Therefore, there would be no reason not to think that The Lost Legacy could be another of the games that end up coming to the service in the future.