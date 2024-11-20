Prusa’s Game-Changing Core One 3D Printer Takes Aim at Market Leader Bambu Lab

Prusa Research, the renowned open-source 3D printer manufacturer, has unveiled its latest innovation that’s sending waves through the 3D printing community. The new Core One printer appears to be a direct response to Bambu Lab’s growing market dominance, particularly their popular X1 Carbon model.

In a bold move at FormNext 2024 in Frankfurt, Germany, Josef Průša declared, “Today, we are ready to take over the world once again.” The timing couldn’t be more crucial, as Bambu Lab has captured nearly 26% of the market share with their CoreXY machines.

Breaking New Ground

The Core One marks a significant departure from Prusa’s traditional “bed slinger” design. Instead of a moving build plate, this CoreXY machine features a stationary bed that only moves vertically. This clever design choice brings several key benefits:

A 30% smaller footprint than the MK4S

The print area has been increased by 30%, measuring 270 x 250 x 220 mm.

Improved stability at higher print speeds

Better temperature control results in enhanced print quality.

Smart Features for Modern Makers

The printer comes packed with features that modern 3D printing enthusiasts demand:

360-degree cooling system for better overhangs

for better overhangs The device features built-in WiFi connectivity and an offline printing option.

Enclosed design for consistent temperature control

High-flow nozzle for faster printing

Steel construction with easily replaceable parts

Pricing and availability

The Core One is available for pre-order at two price points:

$1,199 for a fully assembled unit

for a fully assembled unit $949 for a self-assembly kit.

We anticipate that deliveries will start in early January 2025.

Good news for existing Prusa users

In a customer-friendly move, Prusa Research has announced an upgrade path for recent MK4/MK4S owners. A conversion kit will be available in spring 2025 for $449, allowing current users to transform their printers into the new CoreXY system.

Advanced Temperature Management

One standout feature is the printer’s sophisticated chamber temperature control. The system can maintain optimal printing conditions for various materials without requiring door adjustments. During demonstrations, the chamber consistently held at 27°C, making it suitable for both high-temperature materials like ABS and PC, as well as standard materials like PLA and PETG.

The Competition Heats Up

The Core One’s launch represents a direct challenge to Bambu Lab’s X1 Carbon. When equipped with the MMU3 (Multi-Material Upgrade), the Core One package comes in at $1,308—notably $141 less than the X1 Carbon Combo’s retail price.

“While the Core One may look different, it still adheres to our philosophy—it’s robust, reliable, and built to last for years,” Prusa explained in the launch announcement. “Users can still disassemble it with just a screwdriver.” This commitment to repairability and open-source principles continues to set Prusa apart in the market.

The 3D printing community’s response has been overwhelmingly positive, with particular praise for the printer’s ability to maintain the impressive 75-degree overhangs that made the MK4S famous. As one industry observer noted, this launch could mark a significant shift in the competitive landscape of consumer 3D printing.

With these features and competitive pricing, the Core One appears poised to help Prusa Research reclaim its position at the forefront of the 3D printing market. The coming months will reveal whether this bold move pays off in their battle against newer competitors like Bambu Lab.