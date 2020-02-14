Provided: yet another bug changes the skin during the game

Share it:

Despite Fortnite is probably the most popular game of the moment, this does not mean that it is free from errors and defects, quite the contrary. The battle royale of Epic Games it has always been characterized by an interminable, and sometimes exhilarating, series of bugs.

The last of them is told to us by a user of Reddit, who complained about some almost inconceivable flaws during a game session on PlayStation 4. As you can see in the movie you find at the bottom of the news, not only were there evident mistakes in the animations, since the player practically jumped instead of moving, but also in graphics.

The earth started to shake and the landscape was all blurry as if it were still loading. Icing on the cake, suddenly the character changed skins on his own in the middle of the game.

There was no point in exiting the game and entering another lobby, unfortunately the problem has arisen again. The good news is that not all players have been affected by these errors, which have occurred since the last stability patch. Obviously, however, these are rather serious errors, which Epic Games would do well to fix quickly.

A representative of the software house advised the player in question to seek help from official support by opening a ticket reporting. Have you ever had such situations?

In the meantime, a new Fortnite event appears to be on the way, as everyone wonders what happened to the Fortnite 11.51 update. We hope the answer will come shortly.