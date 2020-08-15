Provided x DC, new bundles are coming: including Joker and Poison Ivy Skins

Share it:

Collaborations between Fortnite: Battaglia Reale and other major players in the entertainment industry are no longer an unexpected novelty, with brands such as Star Wars or Marvel having their own dedicated in-game events.

Even the universe A.D it is certainly no stranger to the colorful battle royale, which only recently saw the appearance of none other than Aquaman on the game island. Well, it seems that Fortnite: Battaglia Reale players will soon be able to return to take on the role of some of the most iconic characters in the DC comic world. This was communicated by the editorial staff of Forbes, which shares early details on a new Fortnite bundle dedicated to the imagination of Gotham City.

Named "Last Laugh"(" The Last Laugh "), the latter includes two Skins depicting famous and historical opponents of the Dark Knight, such as Joker is Poison Ivy. Below, the content sets:

1000 V-Bucks

Skin: The Joker, Poison Ivy, Midas Rex

Decorative Backs: Laugh Riot, Back Bloom, Midas Crest

Pickaxes: Bad Joke, The Joker's Revenge, Ivy Ax, Kingmaker

Contrail: Pick a Card

Overall, the bundle will be offered at the figure of 30 dollars and will be available starting next November 17, 2020. Directly at the bottom of this news, it is possible to view a first image dedicated to "Last Laugh", shared by the editorial staff of Forbes.

In closing, we point out that on the pages of Everyeye there is a special on the dispute on Fortnite between Epic, Google and Apple.