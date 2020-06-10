Share it:

Prosecutor's Office investigates Cruz Azul for buying footballers at a premium (Photo: José Méndez / EFE)

This Thursday it was announced that José Alfredo Álvarez Cuevas, vice president of Cruz Azul, had a meeting with the General Prosecutor of the Republic (FGR). In it, he allegedly revealed that The Machine signed players with a premium.

In accordance with Millennium, ESPN and HalftimeAlfredo Álvarez declared before the FGR that Orbelín Pineda, Jonathan Rodríguez, Antonio Sánchez and Misael Domínguez, are the players who bought at a premium.

The signings were made in the management of Eduardo de la Torre and Ricardo Peláez when they were sports directors of the celestial ones. In addition, the media indicate that Álvarez delivered evidence and he indicated Ignacio López Medina as the intermediary that caused inflation in the signings of Cruz Azul in recent years.

Guillermo Álvarez, Alfredo Álvarez and Víctor Garcés are accused of diverting money from the La Curz Azul Cooperative (Photo: Twitter / @Historia_Azul)

This was assured by the lawyer Guillermo Barradas, who represents the dissident faction in the La Cruz Azul Cooperative. "Mr. Alfredo stated:‘ Ignacio López Medina has an office that is dedicated to the arrangement of players, teams and representatives. They carried out a series of practices that are not very clear, '”he said in an interview with Halftime.

"There is an antecedent that in the time of Eduardo de la Torre and Ricardo Peláez there are operations that were paid at a very high price for the transfer of the player's rights as are the cases of Orbelín Pineda, Jonathan Rodríguez, Antonio Sánchez and Misael Domínguez that were negotiated by Ignacio López ’,” he explained.

Also, according to Millennium, Alfredo Álvarez described the modus operandi made by his brother Guillermo Álvarez, President of Cruz Azul, to divert resources from the Cooperative. He explained that ghost companies, contributions to trusts without the approval of the assembly, excessive payments to professional services to external firms for the attention of legal affairs and the sale of players for the Cruz Azul soccer team at a premium price were used.

Orbelín Pineda, Jonathan Rodríguez, Antonio Sánchez and Misael Domínguez were negotiated by Ignacio López (Photo: José Méndez / EFE)



"I want to point out that several times I opposed the payment of these supposed services … Guillermo Héctor Álvarez Cuevas did not listen to me and he said that everything was fine when he perfectly knew that the scheme was illegal, ”said the leader in an interview with the FGR.

Notably Alfredo Álvarez, Guillermo Álvarez and Víctor Garcés have denied accusations by the dissident part of the Cooperative, as well as they have denied their participation in illegal acts.

"Thanks to the participation of the authorities, We can disentangle each and every one of these responsibilities. The accusations are distorted and are part of a legal strategy that affected our heritage and more than 10,500 families, "said Guillermo Álvarez in a video published this Sunday.

FIU continues investigations

Santiago Nieto Castillo, UIF head, spoke about the cooperation agreement with Liga MX (Photo: Cuartoscuro)

Santiago Nieto, head of the Financial Intelligence Unit (UIF), spoke about the cooperation agreement with Liga MX. “A collaboration agreement was signed with Liga MX to have access to the databases of financial transactions of clubs and promoters with the teams ”, he commented in an interview with the newspaper Brand.

"The Mx League would have to make the decision to disaffiliate Cruz Azul, until now we have found regularities that affect 32 individuals and companies, but the soccer team is not among them, ”said the official.

And is that last Thursday, Nieto Castilo had a meeting with Enrique Bonilla, president of Liga MX. "Today I had a meeting with Enrique Bonilla, President of @LigaBBVAMX, to follow up on the collaboration agreement between both instances, in order to prevent and sanction money laundering operations in football," he wrote on his Twitter account.

