Prophecy: a video gameplay of the canceled game of Sucker Punch emerges

While most PlayStation 4 owners are taking the time to explore the map of Ghost of Tsushima, a long movie of the Sucker Punch game has appeared on the net that has never seen the light since it has been replaced by the title starring Jin Sakai: Prophecy.

As you can see from the video, the game is set in a sort of medieval city whose style is slightly different from what is usually proposed by titles with a setting of this type. In addition to noticing a strong similarity from a technical point of view with Ghost of Tsushima, the gameplay of Prophecy is instead a mix of the parkour seen in Assassin's Creed and inFamous al combat system of the exclusive PS4 based on samurai. The video allows us to see a 10-minute session in which there are films and sequences played in which the protagonist escapes, fights and faces a difficult situation through a quick time event.

It is not clear what the reasons for which the development team abandoned the project, from whose ashes Ghost of Tsushima was born, but it is likely that the long period of development of the title is due to this drastic change of course , which lasted about 6 years. In this regard, we remind you that a recent interview revealed that Sucker Punch considered various settings before choosing Feudal Japan for Ghost of Tsushima.