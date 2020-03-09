Entertainment

Proof that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are filing rough edges with Queen Elizabeth II

March 9, 2020
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Meghan Markle and Harry file roughness with Queen Elizabeth II.

  • Meghan Markle and Harry have accompanied the Queen Isabel to the traditional Sunday Mass in Windsor.
  • All the hidden messages hidden in this ‘look’ of the Duchess of Sussex

    The date of the "divorce" of the Dukes of Sussex with the British Royal Family is inexorably approaching. March 31 Meghan Markle and Prince Harry they will abandon their royal obligations and embark on a new professional path away from the palace. But before that, the couple has traveled to the United Kingdom, where they are finalizing their official agenda before ‘Sussexit’. And to everyone's surprise, the ‘royals’ have wasted naturalness, laughter and spontaneity, an attitude that is far from the radical and historic decision they made last January. Such has been the good vibes during his visit that even the couple has accompanied the queen Isabel II to his traditional Sunday Mass in Windsor, a detail that according to a source close to People magazine has been understood as "a kind gesture that comes to show that both continue to love the family."

    This intimate meeting closes a cycle for the dukes who intend to leave the monarchy through the big door, an event that many have interpreted as an orchestrated gesture by the institution in order to clean the image of these before their emancipation.

    Meghan Markle and Harry, in an event with Queen Elizabeth II.

    This Monday Meghan and Kate Middleton have met again at an official event

    Likewise, the event that raised most expectation of these last official acts was precisely the meeting between Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton, who saw their faces with their husbands, an image that had not been captured since last November. This appointment happened on Monday during the traditional mass of the Commonwealth Day in Westminster Abbey. Everything happened with total normality, although it was striking that the couple had no physical contact due, in part, to the alarm of the coronavirus that surrounds this type of assembly. Special mention deserves the "lookazo" in green tone of Meghan, who attended with a majestic green dress and a matching headdress.

    Meghan Markle and Harry attend Mass with Queen Elizabeth II.

    After the mass, the Dukes of Cambridge and the Sussex were leaving separately and without verbal contact before the cameras, an attitude that is not surprising after the soaring swings that the "fantastic 4" have gone through this part for some time.

