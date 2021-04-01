Promotional video presents the opening that will have the anime SSSS.Dynazenon

Through the AnimeJapan 2021 They have shared a new update about the animated project SSSS.Dynazenon from Tsuburaya Productions and Trigger, on this occasion they presented us with a promotional video in which you can listen to the song “Imperfect” from Masayoshi Oishi, they also remind us that its premiere has been scheduled for April 2 and will be broadcast on the platform of Funimation.

SSSS.Dynazenon will be inside the universe SSSS.Gridman, and for this project they will be returning Akira Amemiya, Keiichi Hasegawa, Masaru Sakamoto, Shiro Sagisu for the direction, script, character design and musical composer, respectively. By the way, Gridman continues to appear as responsible for the original work.