 Promos of the return of the Arrowverso series after Crisis on Infinite Earths

The CW chain has finished its epic Crisis on Infinite Earths event bringing with it a new reality for the Arrowverse. This done touches the continuity of the series, and therefore, have been launched the promos of the different episodes with which each of the series will return.

Next week, which as we know at the United States broadcast level starts on Sunday, it will have the return of all the series, with the exception of the series "The Flash", which will not return until February 4.

1 × 10 Batwoman: How Queer Everything is Today!

CONSEQUENCE – While the city of Gotham is busy reacting to the awkward encounter of Batwoman (Ruby Rose), Alice (Rachel Skarsten) celebrates her last act of revenge with Mouse (Sam Littlefield). A devastated Mary (Nicole Kang) focuses on the trial of Jacob Kane (Dougray Scott), while Sophie (Meagan Tandy) seeks advice on her love life from someone unexpected. While facing the most recent threat to Gotham, Luke (Camrus Johnson) gives priority to the protection of Batwoman's secret, and Kate must decide what she is willing to do to honor Batwoman's identity … and her own.

Issue January 19, 2020.

Supergirl 5 × 10: The Bottle Episode

GUEST ARTIST MEAGHAN RATH – Post-Crisis complications leave Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) facing a chaotic threat.

Issued on January 19, 2020.

Black Lightning 3 × 10: The Book of Markovia: Chapter One: Blessings and Curses Reborn

LYNN'S PROBLEMS BEGIN TO INTENSIFY – Jefferson (Cress Williams) navigates his new reality after the events of the Red Wave, and Lynn's determination (Christine Adams) to save the goal children intensifies their problems. Meanwhile, Anissa / Blackbird (Nafessa Williams,) faces new challenges. Finally, Jennifer (China Anne McClain's) link with Brandon (Jahking Guillory) begins to grow.

Issued on January 20, 2020.

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow fifth season

LIGHTS CAMERA ACTION – Sara (Caity Lotz), Ray (Brandon Routh) and Mick (Dominic Purcell) are surprised to discover that the Legends have become famous. It seems that everyone, except Sara, loves to be the center of attention, so much so that they invite a team of documentary filmmakers aboard the Waverider to record them while they investigate a strange new irregularity in the Timeline. Legends discover that their new problem is none other than that of Rasputin, which turns out that it has come straight from hell, and that it could be more difficult than they thought. Meanwhile, Constantine (Matt Ryan) believes he knows the reason for these new irregularities and informs the team that it will not be easy to defeat them.

I return on January 21, 2020.

Arrow 8 × 09: Green Arrow & The Canaries

STAR CITY 2040 – It's the year 2040 in Star City and Mia Queen (Katherine McNamara) has everything she could have wanted. However, when Laurel (Katie Cassidy) and Dinah (Juliana Harkavy) suddenly appear in her life, things take a surprising turn and her perfect world is upset. Laurel and Dinah are tracking down a kidnap victim who has direct links with Mia and needs your help. Knowing that this will change everything, Mia can't help being a hero and she, Laurel and Dinah start up once again to save the city.

Issued on January 21, 2020.

The Flash 6 × 10: Marathon

Issued on February 4, 2020