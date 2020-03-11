 Promo of The Flash 6 × 15: The Exorcism of Nash Wells

Share it:

Last night's episode of "The Flash" brought the return of Kid Flash for a plot in which the villain Eobard Thawne / Reverse-Flash finally makes his appearance. This had stayed away from the plot of the series since the end of the fifth season, but in this sixth season his presence has been sensed little by little, and already last week advance that his arrival was imminent.

Last night the Reverse Flash plan was discovered, which is, as always, ending with Barry Allen that he has in between, as the title pointed out "Death of the Speed ​​Force", the death of the Speed ​​Force. The chapter ends with an open plot that will continue next week, in episode 6 × 15: “The Exorcism of Nash Wells”.

In the promo advance of the chapter, we can see that Barry is losing his speed due to the death of the Speed ​​Force, so desperate, he will do whatever it takes to be fast enough to face Reverse Flash now that the villain has seized the body of Nash Wells. In that despair he will make decisions that are not particularly correct. Interestingly, the synopsis of the chapter makes no reference to this plot of Barry, and only comments on the arrival of the Sunshine goal.

A NEW DANGEROUS GOAL COMES TO CENTRAL CITY – The Flash (Grant Gustin) faces a dangerous new goal called Sunshine (Natalie Sharp). Cisco (Carlos Valdés) intends to help Nash (Tom Cavanagh).

Eric Dean Seaton directed the episode written by Lauren Barnett and Sterling Gates.