 Promo of The Flash 6 × 13: Grodd Friended Me

The villain Gorilla Grodd returns to the series "The Flash" in which he will mark his first appearance in a world after Crisis on Infinite Earths, precisely now that Gorilla City seems to be a canon within Earth-Prime. The synopsis of the chapter a few days ago revealed his return, although curiously not in the way he could wait, at least at first.

We don't know what brings Grood back, but the chapter's promo advances a delicate situation for Barry Allen in a world where everything has changed.

Feeling overwhelmed by all the changes since Crisis, Barry conducts an experiment that goes wrong and puts him directly in the path of Gorilla Grodd. Expecting the worst, Barry is surprised when Grodd asks for help. Unfortunately for both The Flash and Grodd, things get worse when another villain appears: Solovar. Meanwhile, Iris works with Eva to escape the Mirrorverse.

Stefan Pleszczynski has been in charge of directing the chapter, written by Kristen Kim and Joshua V. Gilbert, with a broadcast for February 25.