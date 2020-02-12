 Promo of The Flash 6 × 12: A Girl Named Sue

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Last night's episode of "The Flash" It was a romantic special on the occasion of Valentine's Day this Friday, but happiness is not eternal and Team Flash quickly ran into adversity. Two villains returned in the episode last night, closing a plot that ended with a revelation that directly impacts Iris West-Allen. A turn that will obviously be the one that marks the events of next week's episode.

Yesterday's final episode revealed in his last minutes that Iris (SPOILER: select the text to see it) had somehow been trapped in the mirror dimension, while an evil carbon copy was the one in the real world taking its place and making its life (FIN SPOILER). Next week's episode will show how Iris teams up with Eva McCulloch (Efrat Dor) to find a way to escape her current situation. However, it remains to be seen if he can trust McCulloch.

In parallel to all this, Ralph Dibny (Hartley Sawyer) has finally found his missing wife, thus producing the debut of Sue Dearbon (Natalie Dreyfuss) in the series, although it seems that the thing will not be easy with her, as the synopsis advances, because the promo nothing advances on this secondary plot.

WHEN RALPH MEETS SUE – After months of searching for Sue Dearbon (Natalie Dreyfuss), Ralph (Hartley Sawyer) gets a hint about his whereabouts and finally finds himself face to face with his missing client. However, Sue refuses to return home with her family, and instead takes Ralph on a daring adventure. Iris (Candice Patton) faces a new challenge while Barry (Grant Gustin) considers a potentially dangerous request from a trusted source.

Chris Peppe directed the episode written by Thomas Pound & Lauren Certo. It airs on Tuesday, February 18.