General News

 Promo of The Flash 6 × 12: A Girl Named Sue

February 12, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:


Image of The Flash 6x12: A Girl Named Sue

Last night's episode of "The Flash" It was a romantic special on the occasion of Valentine's Day this Friday, but happiness is not eternal and Team Flash quickly ran into adversity. Two villains returned in the episode last night, closing a plot that ended with a revelation that directly impacts Iris West-Allen. A turn that will obviously be the one that marks the events of next week's episode.

Yesterday's final episode revealed in his last minutes that Iris (SPOILER: select the text to see it) had somehow been trapped in the mirror dimension, while an evil carbon copy was the one in the real world taking its place and making its life (FIN SPOILER). Next week's episode will show how Iris teams up with Eva McCulloch (Efrat Dor) to find a way to escape her current situation. However, it remains to be seen if he can trust McCulloch.

In parallel to all this, Ralph Dibny (Hartley Sawyer) has finally found his missing wife, thus producing the debut of Sue Dearbon (Natalie Dreyfuss) in the series, although it seems that the thing will not be easy with her, as the synopsis advances, because the promo nothing advances on this secondary plot.

WHEN RALPH MEETS SUE – After months of searching for Sue Dearbon (Natalie Dreyfuss), Ralph (Hartley Sawyer) gets a hint about his whereabouts and finally finds himself face to face with his missing client. However, Sue refuses to return home with her family, and instead takes Ralph on a daring adventure. Iris (Candice Patton) faces a new challenge while Barry (Grant Gustin) considers a potentially dangerous request from a trusted source.

Chris Peppe directed the episode written by Thomas Pound & Lauren Certo. It airs on Tuesday, February 18.

READ:           The trailer for the new 'The Grudge' offers an oppressive recycling of the Japanese horror classic
Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.