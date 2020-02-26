 Promo of Legends of Tomorrow 5 × 06: Mr. Parker’s Cul-De-Sac

Share it:

The next of “DC’s Legends of Tomorrow” It will bring us a moment that was already advanced in the first trailer of this fifth season of the series, when Ray Palmer offers that version of the legendary Mr. Rogers program when he presents the program "Mr. Parker’s Cul-De-Sac ”. The March 10 chapter will show how Legends face their next Encore.

The promo has a big surprise, as is the reappearance of Damien Darhk (Neal McDonough), whom we last saw at the end of the third season, in which Mallus was sacrificed to save his daughter, Nora, from being possessed For the devil himself. Mallus was finally eliminated by a gigantic manifestation of Beebo.