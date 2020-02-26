 Promo of Legends of Tomorrow 5 × 06: Mr. Parker’s Cul-De-Sac

The next of “DC’s Legends of Tomorrow” It will bring us a moment that was already advanced in the first trailer of this fifth season of the series, when Ray Palmer offers that version of the legendary Mr. Rogers program when he presents the program "Mr. Parker’s Cul-De-Sac ”. The March 10 chapter will show how Legends face their next Encore.
The promo has a big surprise, as is the reappearance of Damien Darhk (Neal McDonough), whom we last saw at the end of the third season, in which Mallus was sacrificed to save his daughter, Nora, from being possessed For the devil himself. Mallus was finally eliminated by a gigantic manifestation of Beebo.
FAMILY AFFAIRS – Ray (Brandon Routh) plans a night date for him and Nora (Courtney Ford), but everything breaks down when a Encore which makes the team have to think quickly and create a lie to keep the Encore at bay. While trying to fool the EncoreAva (Jes Macallan) finds out what Sara (Caity Lotz) was really doing while she was away and confronts her. Charlie (Maisie Richardson-Sellers) and Constantine (Matt Ryan) make a deal to work together, which will benefit both of them. Meanwhile, Rory (Dominic Purcell) gets upset when he receives negative comments about his book, so Zari (Tala Ashe) helps track who the critic is, and Rory gets more than he expected.
