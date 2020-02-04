 Promo of Black Lightning 3 × 13: The Book of Markovia: Chapter Four and first image of Gravedigger

Share it:

The CW chain, following the usual trail, has launched the promo for the next episode of "Black Lightning" after the chapter issued last night in the United States. We're going to episode 13 of the season, chapter 4 of this arc entitled ‘The Book of Markovia’ and that will be broadcast on Tuesday, February 10.

In the promo, Jefferson makes a kind of video diary stating that he is willing to do whatever it takes, including killing, to save his wife from the Markovians. Of course, that is not going to be an easy task. Not only is Lynn still struggling with addiction, but there is also the matter of a dangerous new metahuman that serves on the Markovian side.

Recall that as we already knew, Wayne Brady will have a cameo in the series will appear in the episode as Tyson Sykes / Gravedigger, who in the version of the series will be a member of the US Army of World War II who became "super soldier" after a secret experiment gave him more strength, agility, tactical genius and experience in close combat. After the war, Sykes defected to the country of Markovia instead of returning to a segregated America. His goal of creating a sovereign land for metahumans within Markovia puts him on the road that will lead him to face ASA and Black Lightning. Via Entertainment Weekly we get the first image of the character.