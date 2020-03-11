 Promo Legends of Tomorrow 5 × 07: Romeo v. Juliet: Dawn of Justness

Share it:

Next week's episode of “DC’s Legends of Tomorrow” will bring the final farewell of Ray Palmer and Nora Darhk of the series, and precisely the episode last night of the series came to be establishing the basis for that departure in the chapter "Romeo V. Juliet: Dawn of Justness". As the title progresses, the next chapter on the search for the Legends of the pieces of the Loom of Fat It will take them to the literature classic Romeo and Juliet, as their legendary playwright William Shakespeare has given up writing epic tragedies.

SAY GOODBYE – Legends continue their search for the Loom of Fate pieces and meet William Shakespeare face to face. Ray (Brandon Routh), Nate (Nick Zano), Rory (Dominic Purcell), Constantine (Matt Ryan), Charlie (Maisie Richardson-Sellers) and Behrad (Shayan Sobhian) stay a little longer on the mission making things worse after lying to Sara (Caity Lotz). Meanwhile, Ray and Nora (Courtney Ford) make another great decision in life that leaves the team surprised and best friends, Nate and Ray, confronted.

Alexandra LaRoche directed the episode written by Ray Utarnachitt and Matthew Maala, broadcast on March 17.