 Promo from The Flash 6 × 17: Liberation

The Serie "The Flash" It resumes its normal broadcast until the episode it can, we already know on the 19th, after the pandemic, and thus close the sixth season. Last night a new episode of the series aired in the United States, and in sequence we already have a new one. promo of the next episode, that of next Tuesday 28.

In view of the promo, it seems that the plot of Iris West will be the main focus of the chapter, and it is that in the advance we can see that Barry realizes that the woman he has been with is not his Iris and promises to find his true wife. From the looks of it, this means that you will be able to see the world of mirrors for the first time when Iris begins to reveal her secrets. Still, that doesn't mean Barry and Iris are out of the woods now that Barry knows the truth.

BIG CHANGES FOR BARRY AND IRIS – After recent events, Barry (Grant Gustin) takes a closer look at his life with Iris (Candice Patton). Eva (Efrat Dor) makes a bold move.

Jeff Byrd directed the episode written by Jonathan Butler & Gabriel Garza.