General News

 Promo DC’s Legends of Tomorrow 5 × 10: The Great British Fake-Off

April 22, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
1 Min Read
Share it:


Image for Legends of Tomorrow 5x10: The Great British Fake-Off

The Serie "The Flash" She was not the only one who returned last night. Also did DC’s Legends of Tomorrow that he was able to finish the entire production of his season, so it seems that it is the only one of the Arrowverse of which we can see the season. A chapter that left a great mark on Sara (Caity Lotz), Zari (Tala Ashe) and Behrad (Shayan Sobhian).

The short promo for the next episode promises another crazy mission that this time will take some of them until 1910, or even visit Hell itself!

WE HAVE COMPANY – With Sara (Caity Lotz) recovering from their last battle, Charlie (Maisie Richardson-Sellers) begins to notice that something might not be right with her. Still searching for the Loom, Constantine (Matt Ryan) and Zari (Tala Ashe) find themselves trapped in a 1910 boardinghouse with plenty of timeless Encores. Meanwhile, Ava (Jes Macallan), Gary (Gary Tsekhman) and Rory (Dominic Purcell) take a trip while Nate (Nick Zano) and Charlie take care of the Waverider.

READ:  [Podcast] BdS Newsletter - Program 23 [En directo]
Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.