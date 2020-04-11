General News

 Promo confirms the delay of the next episode of Supergirl until May 3

April 11, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
1 Min Read
Share it:


Supergirl 5x17 Image: Deus Lex Machina

The CW chain surprises us with a new change of dates for the broadcast of the next episode of "Supergirl", which was to be broadcast on April 26. We still don't know if this delay will also affect “Batwoman”, who was going to air a new episode on that day 26.

The new promo launched by the chain of that episode, titled "Deus Lex Machina", places its issue for May 3, that is, one week later. The promo, as the synopsis already did, shows Jon Cryer's return as Lex Luthor. It is also an episode directed by Melissa Benoist herself, that is, the leading actress.

Lex (guest star Jon Cryer) proceeds to craft an intricate plan to bring Lena (Katie McGrath) closer to him, defeat Leviathan's latest attack, and pit Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) and the team against Leviathan. How Lex came to power after the Crisis is also revealed.

READ:  The Boys Season 2 Release Date, Trailer, Cast and Plot Spoilers
Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.