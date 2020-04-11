 Promo confirms the delay of the next episode of Supergirl until May 3

Share it:

The CW chain surprises us with a new change of dates for the broadcast of the next episode of "Supergirl", which was to be broadcast on April 26. We still don't know if this delay will also affect “Batwoman”, who was going to air a new episode on that day 26.

The new promo launched by the chain of that episode, titled "Deus Lex Machina", places its issue for May 3, that is, one week later. The promo, as the synopsis already did, shows Jon Cryer's return as Lex Luthor. It is also an episode directed by Melissa Benoist herself, that is, the leading actress.