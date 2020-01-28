General News

 Promo Black Lightning 3 × 12: The Book of Markovia: Chapter 3

January 28, 2020
Maria Rivera
Image of Black Lightning 3x12: The Book of Markovia: Chapter 3

The chain The CW published after the episode last night the progress of the next chapter in airing of "Black Lightning", the twelfth chapter entitled “The Book of Markovia: Chapter 3” and that will be issued on February 3. While the events of “Crisis in Infinite Lands” they have reformed many aspects of the Arrowverse, the biggest impact it has had on this series has been to bring Jefferson Pierce and his family to the same reality as the rest of the Arrowverse (the so-called Earth-Premium), without major changes in Freeland, which it translates into the life of the Pierce family remains just as hard, and what they still have left.

In the promo we can see that the Pierce family continues to suffer the same old demons that have been ravaging the Pierce family are still very present, especially in the case of Lynn Pierce, whose addiction problem has been an element that has marked her in this season. Now that it has been kidnapped by the Markovians, things are going to get much, much more complicated. In addition, it is already known that Khalil is alive and under the control of the ASA, so a new front is opened, can you save him?

DEMONS – Jefferson (Cress Williams) and Anissa (Nafessa Williams) join the ASA to help one of their own. Meanwhile, Lynn (Christine Adams) is forced to continue fighting her demons.

Bille Woodruff directed this episode written by Adam Giaudrone and Lynelle White.

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

