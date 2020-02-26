General News

 Promo and images of Flash 6 × 14: Death of the Speed ​​Force

February 26, 2020
Maria Rivera
Flash Image 6x14: Death of the Speed ​​Force

Last night's episode of "The Flash" brought the return of villain Grodd to explore how the situation has changed between Earth-1 and Earth-Prime. Now it's time to wait two weeks until the next episode of the series, until March 10 when the chapter is broadcast "Death of the Speed ​​Force", the fourteenth episode of the sixth season of "The Flash".

This chapter will feature the return of Wally West (Keiynan Lonsdale), who was an important piece of the plot of the series at the time but ended up having rather punctual appearances throughout the fourth season, to see him for the last time at the beginning of the fifth season. Now Wally returns to give Barry very important news, the apparently death of the Speed ​​Force

WALLY WEST RETURNS TO CENTRAL CITY – Kid Flash (guest star Keiynan Lonsdale) returns to Central City with a Zen attitude and new tricks up his sleeve. Although excited to see his family again, Wally trusts Barry (Grant Gustin) that he came back because he thinks there is something wrong with the Speed ​​force. Meanwhile, Cisco (Carlos Valdés) returns from his research mission through Tierra-Prime.

