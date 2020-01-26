Promised Neverland will go on hiatus for a week: authors need to research

Share it:

In the ninth volume this year of the famous Weekly Shonen Jump magazine it was revealed that the authors of the series of The Promised Neverland they will take a short break from carrying out the chapters to conduct certain research.

The writer Kaiu Shirai and the designer Posuka Demizu, which have good intentions for 2020, have in fact decided to slow down production for a week, which had already happened in the months of October and December 2019, to carry out studies and research. It has not been defined in any way what the two mangakas actually want to deepen, but we know that the next chapter will be available on volume 11 of WSJ, which will be released on February 10th.

The promised Neverland manga saw its first release in August 2016, and two years later the author Shirai said he didn't want to extend the plot more than necessary, and, in agreement with the editor, it has been defined as a length that is between 20 and 30 volumes. Following these declarations, in fact, the story of the three orphans, Emma, ​​Norman and Ray, now far from the safety of the orphanage and immersed in a world pervaded by Demons, kicked off its final narrative arc in September 2018.

Recall that while the manga follows, more or less, a regular publication, the anime of The Promised Neverland will return in October 2020 with the second season.