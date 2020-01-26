Entertainment

Promised Neverland will go on hiatus for a week: authors need to research

January 26, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

In the ninth volume this year of the famous Weekly Shonen Jump magazine it was revealed that the authors of the series of The Promised Neverland they will take a short break from carrying out the chapters to conduct certain research.

The writer Kaiu Shirai and the designer Posuka Demizu, which have good intentions for 2020, have in fact decided to slow down production for a week, which had already happened in the months of October and December 2019, to carry out studies and research. It has not been defined in any way what the two mangakas actually want to deepen, but we know that the next chapter will be available on volume 11 of WSJ, which will be released on February 10th.

The promised Neverland manga saw its first release in August 2016, and two years later the author Shirai said he didn't want to extend the plot more than necessary, and, in agreement with the editor, it has been defined as a length that is between 20 and 30 volumes. Following these declarations, in fact, the story of the three orphans, Emma, ​​Norman and Ray, now far from the safety of the orphanage and immersed in a world pervaded by Demons, kicked off its final narrative arc in September 2018.

READ:  Vikings 6 Has Presented Erik The Red

Recall that while the manga follows, more or less, a regular publication, the anime of The Promised Neverland will return in October 2020 with the second season.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.