Promare Review: the new film by Trigger, author of Kill la Kill

The fire of the Trigger studio always burns with a very rare intensity even in the flaming world of Japanese animation. It is warm, vigorous, exaggerated, blazing. It grows dramatically in each new work, constantly raising the bar of heat, until it results in a fire of creativity. From Gurren Lagann to Kill the Kill (here you can find our review of Kill la Kill), the crazy animators of the team have never stopped overwhelming the spectator with an orgy of madness, colors, music and epicity in the wild, wild and uncontrollable. Promare no exception: distributed in Italian theaters for just three days by Nexo Digital, this animated film summarizes in about two hours all the narrative and aesthetic styles that Trigger has accustomed us over the years: a concentration of synaesthetic madness that inebriates from the first to the last scene, but which lacks balance in the story and ends up entertaining almost exclusively thanks to its vibrant and exasperated audiovisual concert.

A plot that does not ignite

As could be expected from Trigger's pen, the plot that supports the story of Promare it is somewhat surreal. And that's fine: for 30 years the world has been endangered by a handful of called terrorists Mad Burnish, mutants able to release and control the flames from their body, driven by an irresistible impulse to set fires to satisfy their desires.

Fortunately, a special body of "firefighters" sui generis has been set up who – armed with futuristic equipment that winks at the Mecha genre – are called to put out the fire of terrorism and restore balance in society. Galo Thymos he is one of the exuberant members of the team Burining Rescue, set up to face the threat: calling himself "the best firefighter in the world", he will have to face off face to face with Lio Fotia, the great Mad Burnish leader, in a fiery duel that – in addition to a healthy dose of fighting – will soon move to the ideological level. Better not to further thin the blanket of smoke that surrounds the plot of Promare, since, as the previous works of Trigger teach, the twists and the situations on the edge of the absurd are always around the corner.

Admittedly, the narrative unfortunately represents precisely the least ardent spark of the film: the entire warp cannot find the right breath, crushed by a visual force that devours everything. Uncharacterized contour characters, situations left unresolved and a fairly rough background construction make the pair with intriguing food for thought which, unfortunately, are only hinted at.

Those who have a certain familiarity with Trigger's works already know that in the irrepressible and grotesque madness of his stories there is always a subtext that is anything but superficial. Also in Promare rapid references are made to xenophobia, to classism, to the moral limits of science, but the impression is that the balance of the themes and their treatment find little room for maneuver in the minutage of the film, and perhaps they would have acquired greater dignity within a more extensive narrative, as happens in the language of seriality.

And instead in Promare we are bombarded with revelations that on the one hand appear quite predictable for those who know the typical plot triggers of Trigger, and on the other they are too bundled one on top of the other, with a rhythm equal to the hyperkinetic rhythm of the action scenes. To make the whole more sparkling and enjoyable there is, however, the good characterization of the main characters, as well as the excellent quotation humor that permeates the whole vision: and all in all this is enough and advances for all those who just want to be tossed about by a warm adrenaline wave.

The visual ardor

From the first minute to the start of the credits, Promising almost never stops. He runs at supersonic speed, bases heart-pounding situations, gallops with loose bridles towards exaggeration: the director Hiroyuki Imaishi (whose talent has already been admired, among other things, in the beautiful Kill la Kill) dance between the scenes with tightrope virtuosity, sinuously moving and hammering the spectator's senses with a ravenous cocktail of sounds and colors.

The result is an addictive visual trip, a hangover of fights and crazy choreography. Everything is so psychedelic that in some sequences it even risks fatigue, in an aesthetic overabundance that – mixing 2D animation with the CGI – creates apocalyptic images where sometimes the spectacle prevails over the legibility of the scene.

By consciously accepting the intent of production, letting yourself be carried away by this lysergic coming and going is a pleasure for the eyes and ears: if it is true that in certain situations the transition between traditional design and the use of computer graphics becomes less elegant than we would have liked, what does not detract from that Promare he knows how to translate the taste for Japanese epic into an animated format without taking himself too seriously.

The graphic choices made by Trigger deserve praise for the courage to want to emphasize their originality: Promare there is a brazen use of pixels and angular geometries, which create an effect that is as suggestive as it is alienating. Without detracting from the tantalizing character design of Shigeto Koyama, is the soundtrack the greatest matrix of the film. Hiroyuki Sawano's soundtrack is devastating: perfectly accompanies the movements of the virtual camera, marks out the fighting properly, presses when needed and electrifies our eardrums several times. On the sound level it was difficult to imagine a more fitting musical set.