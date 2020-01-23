Entertainment

Project Xehanort is the new Kingdom Hearts for mobile

January 23, 2020
Lisa Durant
2 Min Read
Yesterday we told you that there is a new Kingdom Hearts underway and now we know something more about the game in question. Your code name is Project Xehanort and it will be a free mobile game that will be released in spring.

Kingdom Hearts: Project Xehanort

Square Enix has launched a campaasapland for players to try to guess the game's title. All they have told about it is that it will focus on Xehanort and the motives that led him to fall into the seeker of darkness.

The project already has its official page. There you can find the conditions of the contest. Each participant has a daily attempt to find the final name of the game and those who try more once a day will automatically be disqualified as possible winners.

This is not the only novelty of the Kingdom Hearts universe on mobiles. There is also a new update of Kingdom Hearts Union X that allows players to visit the world of Rompe Ralph with the Sugar Rush Disney World attraction.

The players may have been waiting for a new Kingdom Hearts from the main saga, but the truth is that the previous installment arrived on the market in January 2019 and in a few days we will have the DLC called Re: Mind that will expand the game considerably.

