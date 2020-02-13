Project xCloud: Xbox inaugurates the first test phase also for iOS users

Share it:

Lawrance Hryb, better known as Major Nelson, and Phil Spancer have announced the opening of the beta testing phase for Project xCloud on iOS devices. The Project xCloud preview will be available through the TestFlight program.

As described in the blog of Major Nelson, the leaders of the Xbox division have decided to satisfy the thousands of requests received by iOS users asking for support for the new Microsoft service for iOS devices. At the moment however, the test phase will be available for a very limited number of users. Again according to the official blog, in fact, the preview of Project xCloud for iOS it will be limited to the territories of the United States of the United Kingdom and Canada. Furthermore it will be possible to try only Project xCloud and not also Xbox Game Streaming, as is the case for Android users. Finally, the first test phase will be limited to one Halo: The Master Chief Collection and only ten thousand lucky people will be able to access the service. However, it is specified that in this first test, due to the few places available, there will be a rotation of active users, in order to allow as many players as possible to try xCloud.

The stated goal is to test Project xCloud on iOS and receive the most feedback, in order to improve the service and expand the audience of users. Meanwhile, it seems that Project xCloud has been very successful in some areas of Asia, an unprecedented figure for the Colossus of Redmond. During the presentation of the new Galaxy S20, the collaboration between Xbox and Samsung was revealed.