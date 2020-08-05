Project xCloud: three months for free and a controller with Samsung Galaxy Note 20?

Share it:

On the afternoon of Wednesday 5 August, the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2020 is scheduled, an event organized by the South Korean tech giant that will also involve Microsoft with announcements related to Project xCloud and the offer reserved for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers.

In announcing the arrival in mid-September of Project xCloud, the managers of the Redmond house confirmed their willingness to participate in Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked to share news related to their game streaming platform and the services offered to subscribers to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

One of these surprises has already been anticipated and consists in the presentation of the MOGA X5-X +, a mobile controller for Project xCloud that will be sold in some countries (we don't know yet which ones) together with a code to redeem three-month subscription to Game Pass Ultimate. Also the Galaxy Note 20 buyers, according to the latest leaks, should access 3 months of Game Pass with the purchase of the Android phablet.

Our editorial team will follow the event and, through the Tey channel of Everyeye.it, will accompany you for the entire duration of the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2020 to provide you with all the updates on the announcements and surprises reserved for us by the Asian company and its commercial partners, obviously included Microsoft with xCloud themed reveal and Game Pass. The appointment is for Wednesday 5 August starting from 3:45 pm, with Alessio Ferraiuolo and Francesco Fossetti to wait on Twitch to experience the emotions of the Samsung event.