Project xCloud stuck on Apple: Microsoft's tough reply arrives

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Following the announcement of the arrival of Project xCloud on Android systems, many concerns arose in the community due to the absence of updates related to the arrival of the service on iOS.

Recently, the officiality of what the fans feared has finally come: Project xCloud will not arrive on Apple devices, the confirmation was shared directly by the Cupertino giant. A short distance from communication, Microsoft has decided to offer a public reply to Apple's decision. In a statement shared by a spokesperson with the editorial staff of Gizmodo, the House of Redmond said the following:

"Our test period for the Project xCloud preview app (on iOS) has expired. Unfortunately, we don't have access to a way to bring our cloud gaming vision with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate to players active on iOS via the Apple Store. Apple proves to be the only general platform a deny consumers cloud gaming and subscription services such as the Xbox Game Pass. And it constantly treats gaming apps differently, applying less stringent rules to non-gaming apps even when they include interactive content. All games available with the Xbox Game Pass are subject to rating by independent rating bodies such as the ESRB and regional equivalents. We are determined to find a way to bring cloud gaming with Xbox Game Pass ultimate on iOS platforms. We believe that the consumer should be at the heart of the gaming experience and the players tell us that they want to play, connect and share anywhere, regardless of where they are active. And we agree".

In short, a rather tough reply by the videludic colossus and beyond, who does not seem to want to surrender to Apple's decision.