Project xCloud on Apple devices: is there hope for support for iOS systems?

After a long and intense phase of testing the service, Microsoft has chosen to further increase the presence of Project xCloud within its growth strategy.

Indeed, recent news is that the streaming game service will soon be available to the public thanks to an intriguing initiative. Starting next September, Project xCloud will be included in the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, a service from the House of Redmond that includes the console and PC versions of the Xbox Games Pass, in addition to the subscription to Xbox Live Gold. The autumn will therefore see further enrich the scope of the offer, with the upgrade that will be available on Android devices in 22 countries, including Italy.

At the moment, no official news has instead involved the support of Project xCloud a iOS devices. On this front, however, the latest news does not seem to be particularly encouraging. The editorial staff of Windows Central, which reports some updates on the beta testing of the service on device Apple. Launched with a single game, the xCloud beta would not have received major updates over a 6-month period, involving only 10,000 participants. Furthermore, it continues, the tests would have stopped today: on August 5, due to the absence of updates, the Project xCloud beta App would automatically come to deadline. Access to it from iOS would therefore be currently impossible.

While Microsoft has presented the partnership between Samsung and Project xCloud, for more information on the fate of the service on Apple platforms there is nothing left to do but wait for any official updates by the same House of Redmond.